Olivia Munn Pregnant With Her and John Mulaney’s First Child

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are expecting their first child together! The comedian, 39, who began dating the Love Wedding Repeat actress, 41, earlier this year, announced on Tuesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and Munn are expecting a baby together. When Meyers told Mulaney he had quite the eventful year at the top of the show, the comedian joked, “I packed a lot into this… Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]…”

Then, in the spring he went to Los Angeles and began to date a “wonderful woman named Olivia,” he continued. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he said, expressing how grateful he is to Munn for standing by his side through the difficult year. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

John Mulaney announces that he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby pic.twitter.com/Pq6VnKij3q — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 8, 2021

“I’m gonna be a dad!” Mulaney added. “I’m really — we’re both really, really happy.” Munn has helped Mulaney stay sober as he continues on his substance abuse recovery journey, with the comedian adding, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Munn and Mulaney were first reported to be seeing each other in May, shortly after the “From Scratch” comedian split from his wife of six years. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement to Page Six in May. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Munn’s last public relationship was with Philadelphia Fusion president Tucker Roberts before their breakup in 2019. That same year, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight about possibly having children in the future. “I have two dogs, two cats, so that’s a lot just with the animals. I don’t have kids. I mean honestly it’s a lot. I can’t imagine,” she shared at the time. “I’ve really come to a realization with myself that I’m already in my happily ever after. And if I want to have kids or want to get married then I’ll do that, but it has to add to my life, you know? Everything has to add to my life.”