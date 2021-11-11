Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Fans Think They Are Already Secretly Married

Are Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev already married? Fans of the Total Bellas star certainly think so after her appearance with twin sister Brie Bell on the Click Bait podcast last week. Nikki and the Dancing With the Stars pro, who share 15-month-old son Matteo, previously announced on the family’s E! reality show they planned to get married “the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021” after delaying their big day due to COVID, but one moment in the Bachelor Nation podcast had fans thinking they bumped up the date.

After Bachelor in Paradise alum Natasha Parker said in a lead-up to a question to Nikki and Brie, “You two are married,” both twins appeared to nod in agreement. In the comments, fans began to speculate about what the moment meant, suggesting maybe Nikki simply didn’t want to correct Parker or that the date was close enough she didn’t say anything to the contrary.

Nikki and Chigvintsev got engaged in November 2019 after meeting on Dancing With the Stars, but the couple didn’t reveal their big news until January 2020. Just months later, the two announced they were expecting their first child together, welcoming Matteo in July 2020. The two have certainly had their ups and downs in their relationship, with Chigvintzev even offering in the most recent season of Total Bellas to quit DWTS in order to support his bride-to-be as she struggled with postpartum depression.

“I think it’s hard for men to truly understand postpartum,” she told the pro dancer after assuring him he should continue on with the ABC dance competition show. “Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms-as a new mom-figuring that out…I’ll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible. Especially when, like, obviously my body-I have to look at myself naked in the mirror. It’s hard.”

Nikki continued, “And I have to watch you on TV and see stuff on social media, and it seems like you seem so happy. It kind of f–s with your head a bit, like, ‘Oh nothing I could do could make that person feel that way, so maybe I don’t make Artem happy.’ Maybe this isn’t the right relationship. Maybe he’s meant to be with someone else. Then I also became super lonely. I just fell and have fallen into a super dark place.”