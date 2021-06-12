Nikki Bella Shares Adoring Birthday Message For Fiance Artem Chigvintsev

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev celebrated his 38th birthday on Saturday and received a loving message from his fiancee, WWE star Nikki Bella. The Total Bellas star called Chigvintsev the "world's greatest" father and the "kindest soul" she has ever met. Chigvintsev and Bella, 37, have been engaged since late 2019 and welcomed their son, Matteo, on July 31, 2020.

"You are the kindest soul I have ever met, everyone feels it and says it when they come in contact with you," Bella wrote on Instagram, alongside a collection of candid personal photos with Chigvintsev. "Your drive, passion, and love when it comes to dancing and cooking is motivating. I just love how your eyes light up when we talk about construction, remodeling, fishing, choreography, or motorcycles lol And I love how you love our Matteo. It melts me."

Bella went on to praise Chigvintsev's dance moves, which are "one of a kind," she wrote. "I’m lucky you call me yours. And that I’m your favorite lunch date," she wrote. In the end, she wished him a happy birthday, adding, "Can’t wait to celebrate a year older with you! Muchos besos! Te Amo mucho!!" Chigvintsev chose a simpler route to mark his birthday, posting a selfie on his own Instagram page.

Many other members of the DWTS sphere shared birthday messages for Chigvintsev in Bella's comments section. "Happy Birthday, [Chigvintsev]! Sending you so much love and hope all of your birthday wishes come true," Cheryl Burke wrote. "Happy Birthday Artem!!!" Peta Murgatroyd simply wrote. "Happy Birthday," Jenna Johnson added.

Bella and Chigvintsev met on the set of Dancing With the Stars Season 25, but Bella was still in a relationship with John Cena at that time. She started dating Chigvintsev in January 2019 and they got engaged at the end of that year. However, their wedding isn't coming together as quickly. They hope to get married this fall, but Bella told Entertainment Tonight last week they may hold things off due to their busy schedule and their ongoing house remodeling.

"We'd love it to be in the fall and a few of the venues were like, 'We're available,'" Bella explained. "And what we just started saying is, 'We're so busy every day, and we completely remodeled the inside of her home. We haven't even lived in it yet and we're doing the outside and that takes so much work. We're still not even done designing. And so he and I both were just like, 'Let's get through the house. If it happens, it happens.'"