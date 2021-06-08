Bella Twins Might End 'Total Bellas' Sooner Than Fans Expect

✖

Total Bellas, which stars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, may be coming to an end sooner than fans thought. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Bella twins spoke about when they envision their E! series coming to an end. According to the reality stars, they believe that the show will end "sooner" rather than "later."

Brie and Nikki originally appeared on Total Divas, which premiered on E! in 2013. They subsequently got their own spinoff series, Total Bellas, which premiered in 2016 and is still currently on the air. Since they've been on the reality show for half a decade now, the Bella twins are thinking about how much longer they'll take part in filming the series. During their interview with ET, they said that Total Bellas may come to an end sometime in the near future. The two said that the decision will likely tie back to their family life, as they're unsure about proceeding with the show because of their children.

"We love filming reality. We don't mind it, but you start seeing your kids and that's what you have to start to think about," Brie said. "My daughter hates the camera. So does my husband." Brie shares a four-year-old daughter, Birdie, with her husband, Daniel Bryan. They're also parents to 10-month-old son Buddy. Nikki shares 10-month-old son Matteo with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.

"Birdie doesn't even let me take pictures…So I'm very respectful of her space, what she wants. I only let her film if she wants to walk into a scene," Brie added about filming Total Bellas in the future. "Both Nicole and I always say, we have to respect our families and at any time where our families feel like it's time for them to be done, then we have to think about that too. So we feel like we might have a little bit in us, but we also have to really just fill it out with our families." Nikki seems to be on the same page as her twin sister.

"I can maybe do a few more seasons of reality TV, but I just can't raise my son in front of the cameras," Nikki recalled telling her sister at one point. "I just don't want him one day to look at me and be like, 'You never gave me that choice. You put my life out there and you didn't let me have the say, choose that,' and I don't want that. I want him to have a normal upbringing and when he's 18 he can choose whatever it is he wants to do, or even younger than that."