Megan Fox Reportedly Introduces Her and Brian Austin Green's Kids to Machine Gun Kelly

✖

Megan Fox is taking a major step in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The actress reportedly introduced sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3, to her rapper beau almost a year after her split from their father, her estranged husband Brian Austin Green, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

"He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious," the source said. "They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together." The insider added that the two "spend as much time together as they can" and are "doing great."

Fox and Kelly first revealed they were dating this summer after photos of them together began circulating shortly after they met in March on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, prompting the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor to confirm that he and his wife had separated late last year after 10 years of marriage. Since then, the Transformers actress hasn't held back in sharing her feelings for the "Bad Things" artist.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she explained on a July episode of Give Them Lala ... With Randall. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

As for Green, he said on Instagram Live in August that he isn't ruling out reconciliation with his ex. "I never say never,” Green responded when asked about the possibility of one day getting back together. "I kind of feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things."

"We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together," he continued. "Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible."