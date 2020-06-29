Megan Fox Dating Machine Gun Kelly: Everything to Know About Their Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship is one of Hollywood's hottest — and most surprising — romances nowadays. More than a month after the actress, 34, and musician, 30, were first spotted together in public, a lot has happened in their personal lives, including the end of Fox's marriage to Brian Austin Green. The two now appear to still be going strong, with The Daily Mail running photographs of the couple leaving dinner at Soho House in West Hollywood, on June 23 after the artist shared photos of their matching manicures on his Instagram Story. Keep scrolling to read everything about this new Hollywood power couple.

First Meeting Kelly, real name Colson Baker, first met Fox in March on the set of the upcoming indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass. While Deadline reported that the film's production in Puerto Rico was shut down after just two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source told E! News that the co-stars had "been hanging out a lot since their movie was shutdown." The insider added, "The down time has been good for them...They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun."

More Than Friends? (Photo: Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Getty) Speculation that the two might be more than co-stars first came in May, when The Daily Mail published photos of the two grabbing takeout together. These photos came amid rumors that Fox and Green had been quarantining separately after both actors were spotted without their wedding rings in recent months. The following day, Green celebrated his wife's birthday on Instagram with a cryptic, yet telling caption on a photo of a flower: "Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It's a great big world and they want to experience it."

Confirmation On May 18, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum revealed that he and his wife had been on a break since December 2019, explaining the situation on his ...with Brian Austin Green podcast. "She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he said of the split's impetus. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can't be upset at her because she didn't ask to feel that way. It wasn't a choice she made, that's the way she honestly felt."

Difficult History (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Getty) Green and Fox hadn't had the smoothest road anyways in their 10-year marriage. The former couple first dated in 2004 before splitting two years later and marrying four years after that. In 2015, they filed for divorce but reconciled ahead of their son's birth in 2016. The two are parents to three sons — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. On Green's podcast, the actor also addressed photos of Kelly and his ex that had surfaced. "I've never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him," Austin said. "They're friends at this point, and from what she's expressed, he's a really nice, genuine guy, and I trust her judgment."

'Something Going On' On May 18, an insider close to Fox spoke to E! News about the Jennifer's Body actress' true feelings for Kelly. "Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while," the insider said at the time. "She is separated from Brian Austin Green, and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about."

'Bloody Valentine' Two days later, the pair turned the heat up on the speculation surrounding their relationship when Kelly released the music video for "Bloody Valentine," the first single off of his upcoming album. Fox stars in the steamy video, dancing around in her underwear while in bed with the artist and sharing a near-kiss that had rumors renewed.