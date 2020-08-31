Brian Austin Green Says He Isn't Ruling out Getting Back Together With Megan Fox: 'Never Say Never'

✖

Brian Austin Green isn't ruling out a possible reconciliation with estranged wife Megan Fox. The 90210 actor opened up about their "different paths" during an Instagram Live Saturday, saying that while the actress is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly, he can't say definitively what the future holds for he and Fox. "I never say never," Green said when asked about maybe repairing his marriage.

"I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things," Green continued, adding that before their split at the end of the year, he and Fox had an "amazing" 15-year relationship as well as sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

"Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible," he added, saying he wished her "all the best" and had nothing against Machine Gun Kelly.

"Do I like Megan’s new man?" he responded to a fan's question. "I’ve never met him, I have no idea." The actor continued that while has heard "bad stories" about the rapper, he's heard stories about himself that are untrue in the press as well. "As of right now, I have no problem with him at all," he explained. "I really hope that he and Megan are happy."

Green went on that it would be "selfish" of him to only want the Jennifer's Body actress to be happy with him. "We did that for 15 years. If that has run its course, then so be it. That’s not a failure," he said. "It was a really special relationship, and it still is." At some point in the future, the Desperate Housewives actor thinks he and Fox's "paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other." He added, "Not necessarily the same but that’s OK. Sometimes you have to sort of really swing far away from something to find a more stable ground to stand on."

Green announced in May that he and Fox had split at the beginning of the year following her time overseas filming a movie. In March, Fox met Kelly on the set of their upcoming movie together, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the two quickly became inseparable, with Kelly saying recently he is "locked in" with his new girlfriend.