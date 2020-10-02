Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted on Romantic Dinner Date After Kissing in Music Video

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for a romantic dinner the same night the rapper, real name is Colson Baker, debuted a the music video for his song "Drunk Face," which featured several cameos by Fox. The couple was photographed in pictures obtained by PEOPLE leaving the restaurant Tuesday night, with Fox holding a bouquet of flowers as the Kelly wrapped his arm around her.

The Jennifer's Body actress looked comfy chic in a jean jacket and black pants, while Kelly wore a light blue T-shirt and matching patterned pants. The two looked just as cozy in the video for "Drunk Face," during which they shared a kiss and Fox painted her beau's nails pink. This wasn't Fox's first appearance in Kelly's videos, starring in his "Bloody Valentine" video before they made their romance official. Fox and her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed in May that they had split the previous December.

Recently, Kelly opened up about his feelings for Fox during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, saying he "didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact." Noting that he and Fox were "for sure" a case of love at first sight, he told Stern, "After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

Fox and Kelly met on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, back in March before coronavirus prompted a production shutdown. The Transformers star was just as smitten right off the bat, she revealed on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast in July, admitting she knew something big would happen after she learned who her co-star would be. "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul, that something was going to come from that," she said, later calling him a "twin flame."

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she explained. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."