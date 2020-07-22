Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Gush Over Each Other in First Interview Together

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly can't keep from gushing over each other. The hot new couple sat down for their first joint interview in Wednesday's episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall, revealing their feelings for one another started from the moment they met.

The two first met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which Emmett directed. Fox recalled knowing "something was going to come from" Kelly's casting as soon as she learned he would be co-starring alongside her. "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox remembered. "I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."

Kelly admitted his feelings for Fox grew quickly as well, saying he would be "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day... to catch one glimpse of eye contact." He remembered, "She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer and I would just sit there and hope."

Fox continued that their connection exists on a cosmic level. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she explained. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away." Calling Kelly into her trailer on the second day of filming for an astrological reading, Fox laughed, "I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."

Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed their split in May on his podcast, saying that he and the actress had begun to grow apart at the end of last year when she was away for more than a month shooting a movie. "I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment," Green explained at the time of her growing relationship with Kelly. "I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."