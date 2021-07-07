Megan Fox Reacts to Ex Brian Austin Green Kissing Sharna Burgess in New Photo

✖

Megan Fox appears to have nothing but love and support for her ex-husband Brian Austin Green's girlfriend Sharna Burgess. After Green posted a photo of him and the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer sharing a kiss at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom, Fox appeared to give the relationship her stamp of approval with a short comment on the post.

The brief interaction between the exes took went down on Tuesday after Green shared the smooching photo to Instagram. In the caption, he wrote that it's been a "long time" since he's "been with someone I can truly share life with," to which Burgess replied, "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you." Burgess was not the only one to take to the comments section, though. Fox commented, "Grateful for Sharna" alongside a purple heart. Although the comment was later deleted, the Instagram account Comments by Celebs captured it before it disappeared.

After Fox filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage, Green sparked a romance with Burgess and went public with their relationship in late December 2020. In January 2021, Burgess shared a photo of herself kissing a shirtless Green on a balcony. "HIM," was all she wrote in the caption, adding a kissing emoji. Just a month later, Green gushed about his new love in a Valentine's Day post, praising Burgess as a "really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person" and adding that "this could be the start of something amazing."

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier in July, Burgess revealed that she and Green "met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together." She said dating in quarantine allowed them "to really take our time and it was really awesome." Green said that on their first date, "we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."

Fox, meanwhile, has found love in Machine Gun Kelly. The couple first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020 and have appeared to be head-over-heels in love ever since. Speaking in a new interview for The Washington Post, the actress said the "first time I looked into his eyes, I was like... 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.'" She said she "instantly" knew Kelly was her "soul mate."