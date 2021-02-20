'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Praises Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Parenting Skills

✖

Sharna Burgess is gushing over her boyfriend Brian Austin Green and his estranged wife, Megan Fox, when it comes to their co-parenting skills. Green and Fox announced they were going their separate ways in November following a decade-long marriage, and even though both have moved on, they a doing a great job being civil for their children, according to the Dancing with the Stars pro. In a recent interview, she said she was happy she could be joining them in their world with their children.

"I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it — into their world," she said on Australia's The Morning Show, according to Us Weekly. Fox and Green share three kids: Noah, 8; Bodhi, 7; and Journey, 4. "He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."

Green and the professional dancer announced their romance in early January and have been gushing over each other ever since. For Valentine's Day, the two spent the romantic weekend together and Green gushed over his new woman via Instagram, saying, "This has been kind of a weird year for me so what an amazing Valentine's Day this has been." While he was talking to his fans, Burgess was sitting right next to him. "Sharna is a really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person. I kind of feel like when you put yourself in a space where you, on some level, decided that you're gonna surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back, that they do that."

He then credited her for pushing him in the right direction, adding, "Sharna's been amazing in my life, not only for that reason, but that's been a big thing for me. This could be the start of something amazing." Burgess revealed that their relationship took her by surprise and gushed that she's never met a man like him before.

While Green has seemingly moved on from Fox, she has also moved on and into a new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The two have not been shy about their romance via social media, some even thinking they're close to an engagement. Sources have said that that's something that's far from Fox's mind right now, but their pictures show fans she may feel otherwise.