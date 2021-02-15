Brian Austin Green Gushes Over Sharna Burgess in Sappy Valentine's Day Message

✖

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are feeling the love this Valentine's Day. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor couldn't help but gush as he and the Dancing With the Stars pro gave an inside look at their relationship in a video they shared to Instagram Sunday. "This has been kind of a weird year for me so what an amazing Valentine’s Day this has been," Green began.

Praising the professional dancer as a "really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person," Green explained that when you surround yourself with people dedicated to helping you move forward instead of pulling you back, those are the people with whom you get close. In Green's life, as he navigates his divorce from ex-wife Megan Fox, the actor said Burgess has been helping him find a new direction. "Sharna’s been amazing in my life, not only for that reason, but that’s been a big thing for me," he explained, adding of the future of their relationship, "This could be the start of something amazing."

Burgess had similarly kind things to say about her boyfriend as well. "This one took me completely by surprise," the mirrorball winner said in the clip. "I’ve never known a man like him," she added, calling the actor a "good human" and an "amazing father." Green is dad to sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, whom he shares with Fox. He also has an 18-year-old son named Kassius, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil. Green announced in May 2020 that he and Fox had separated the previous December after news surfaced that the Transformers actress had found love with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, Machine Gun Kelly.

In January, Burgess and Green were rumored to be seeing one another after vacationing in the same location in Hawaii and being captured by photographers getting steamy in the ocean. That same month, The Masked Dancer panelist told Access Daily that their first vacation together had been one for the books. "It's all going really well right now. It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously," he said, adding of Burgess, "She's an amazing woman. She's super responsible, she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. I feel blessed right now." The two were set up through their mutual agent, he explained, and despite initially resisting the blind date, the couple hit things off right away.