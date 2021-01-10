'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Gives Blunt Answer to Brian Austin Green Relationship Question

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Sharna Burgess opened up a relationship can of worms on her Instagram Story Friday when she opened the floor to fan questions. Many of them centered on her relationship with actor Brian Austin Green, who is single since his divorce from Megan Fox. Burgess, 35, and Green, 47, vacationed in Hawaii recently and, based on the paparazzi photos, things got a little steamy.

Burgess asked fans for questions about "love, life, advice, all the things" on Friday, reports E! News. She picked one fan's question about her relationship status. "Lol. Y'all don't give up on this one," she wrote. "It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst the ones about my relationship status." She later added, "I say this with love and kindness... Let it go." One fan did praise Burgess for falling in love with herself first, which she called the "Best thing I ever did... well one of them lol."

Burgess and Green were seen together at LAX after Christmas, waiting to board a flight together. A few days later, The Daily Mail published photos of the two at their destination, Hawaii, where they were seen kissing. The two stars also shared photos on their Instagram pages from Hawaii, showing expert cropping skills by making sure they were not seen in each other's posts.

An insider told PEOPLE the two are dating casually. "They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," the source explained. "Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days." Another source told E! News they had an "incredible time being together in paradise." They stayed at the Four Seasons on the Big Island, the same place where he and Fox for married.

"They had a great time on the island. They spent a lot of time by the pool and beach, where they kissed, hugged, and walked around holding hands. They watched the sunset several times and also the sunrise," the insider told E! News. "Everything between them seemed very natural and peaceful... They had a great stay and look very happy to be together."

Burgess' Instagram responses avoided discussing the relationship. However, she told Us Weekly in December she was no longer single, without saying how she was dating. "I actually am not on the market anymore," she said at the time. "But it's very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially. No one's calling us a relationship yet."