Movie Legend Dies of Acute Respiratory Failure: Nora Aunor Was 71

Actress and singer Nora Aunor, often regarded as Philippine cinema’s superstar, has died.

According to the actress’ son, Ian de Leon, Aunor passed away from acute respiratory failure at the age of 71 after undergoing a medical procedure earlier this month.

“She was being operated on and after that, she had a hard time breathing, and eventually, all things went downhill from there,” he told members of the press Thursday, according to Inquirer.Net. “That’s why they had to do another procedure after that.”

He and his sister Matet de Leon announced Aunor’s passing in separate social media posts on Wednesday, April 16, Matet sharing alongside a photo of her late mother on Instagram, “I love you mommy.” In his own post, Ian wrote, “We love you Mom.. God knows how much we love you.. Rest now, Ma… You are just here in our hearts and minds.”

Born Nora Cabaltera Villamayor in Iriga City, Camarines Sur in May 1953, Aunor is remembered for her “extensive” contributions to the entertainment industry, appearing in 170 films throughout her storied career, a number that is “exceeded only by the number of awards and citations she has received from local and international organizations,” according to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The actress, who earned herself the nickname Philippine cinema’s “superstar,” began her career in the ‘60s as a singer before she transitioned her career to the big screen, making her film debut in 1967’s Way Out in the Country, per her IMDb profile. She went on to play memorable roles in films including Himala (1982), Bulaklak sa City Jail (1984), and The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995), among dozens of others.

Throughout her career, Aunor took home dozens of accolades. She notably won a “grand slam” of trophies – including Best Actress wins at the Gawad Urian, FAMAS, Film Academy of the Philippines, Metro Manila Film Festival and the Philippine Movie Press Club – for her portrayal of Andrea in Gil Portes’ 1990’s Andrea, Paano ba ang Maging Isang Ina? (Andrea, What is It Like to be a Mother?), ABC-CBN reported. She also won best actress at the Asian Film Awards for her portrayal of a midwife in 2012’s Thy Womb. In 2022, she was named a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts.

Aunor, who accumulated over 200 film and TV credits, continued acting into the later years of her life. Her final acting credits came in 2024 when she starred in the film Mananambal (The Healer) and also appeared on the TV series Lilet Matias, Attorney-at-Law.

Aunor is survived by children Lotlet, Ian, Matet, Kiko and Kenneth de León. The actress was laid to rest in the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes’ Cemetery) Tuesday.