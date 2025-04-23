The steamy on-screen chemistry that entranced viewers has apparently fizzled off-camera for Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, who have reportedly ended their relationship after five years together, Page Six reports. The pair, whose real-life romance blossomed during production of their provocative Netflix series, apparently separated within the past several weeks.

Inside sources told the outlet that Shahi initiated the split. The actress, recognized for her performances in hits including The L Word, Life, and Red White and Royal Blue, had previously been wed to Shameless actor Steve Howey until their divorce was finalized in 2020 after 11 years of marriage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The duo first connected in August 2020 on the set of their Netflix drama, where they portrayed former lovers entangled in a complicated relationship. Their professional collaboration quickly evolved into personal affection, with Shahi once telling People magazine that when she initially encountered the Australian actor, she considered him “a tall drink of water.”

“We had the exact same taste in music,” she shared with People. “We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more.”

Though the couple maintained relatively low profiles early in their relationship, they gradually became more comfortable displaying their affection publicly. By December 2020, they hinted at their romance through matching social media posts. The following month, Demos confirmed their relationship with a birthday tribute to Shahi, declaring “I f*#kin love you. You’re everything.”

Throughout their romance, the performers frequently expressed admiration for one another, with Demos telling People that Shahi was a “goddess” and that he cherished “everything” about her. “I’m her biggest fan,” he added. “I think she’s exceptional in all aspects of life.”

Their relationship faced intense public scrutiny following the debut of Sex/Life, which featured intimate scenes between their characters. During a 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, the couple confirmed their off-screen relationship was “even hotter” than their on-screen chemistry.

Earlier speculation had even suggested the pair might have secretly wed after Demos was observed wearing what appeared to be a wedding band during an outing in Australia. However, no marriage was ever confirmed.

The separation comes approximately one year after Netflix canceled Sex/Life following its second season. Earlier this year, Shahi had expressed interest in collaborating professionally with Demos again, telling The Hollywood Reporter in February 2025, “I think we do work well with each other, and I would love to find something that he and I could do together.” Representatives for both actors have not responded to requests for comment on their split, Page Six notes.