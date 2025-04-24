Fortune Feimster may be heading for a divorce from wife Jacquelyn “Jax” Smith.

TMZ reports that the couple has recently separated and that the comedian is planning to file for divorce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet said that it was unclear why and when Feimster and Smith split, but that the Mindy Project star recently started telling people in her circle about the separation. Neither Feimster nor Smith has commented publicly on the reports about their relationship.

Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith at “You’re Cordially Invited” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 28, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Feimster and Smith first met in 2015 at a Chicago Pride event, where it was “love at first sight” for the stand-up. “We happened to meet in a parking lot, because Pride commandeers different parks and areas,” she told PEOPLE in 2022. “I’d only been there 10 minutes when we met, and we kept running into each other all night. …Right away, we just had an ease with each other.”

The two would go on to get engaged in 2018 before ultimately tying the knot in an intimate wedding in 2020. Shortly before the couple tied the knot, the L Word: Generation Q star celebrated their five-year anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I was waiting til today to say I never thought I’d A) find someone that I wanted to marry and B) legally be allowed to. But five years ago today, the day after marriage equality passed, I went to pride in Chicago and immediately met Jax,” Feimster wrote. “She appeared out of nowhere and it felt like I’d known her forever. She’s so awesome and such a rock. Even in a freakin pandemic she’s the best partner I could ever hope for. I love her so much and I’m grateful our relationship continues to grow. Happy 5 year anniversary, Jax!”

In February, Feimster wished her wife a happy birthday on social media as the two took a trip to the island of Nevis to decompress after the “catastrophic fires” that nearly destroyed their Los Angeles home. “We’ve had the best time,” she wrote. “Happiest of birthdays to my beautiful wife Jax! Hope you feel all the love today and everyday.”