‘American Pie’ Star Seann William Scott’s Ex Claims He’s Trying to Evict Her and 3-Year-Old Daughter

A contentious post-divorce housing dispute has erupted between American Pie franchise actor Seann William Scott and his former spouse, with their young child caught in the middle of escalating legal tensions. Interior designer Olivia Korenberg has submitted court documentation asserting that the Hollywood performer is attempting to force her and their preschool-aged daughter out of his multi-million dollar coastal residence.

Legal paperwork filed April 11 reveals Korenberg, 35, has petitioned the judicial system to modify their existing child custody and support arrangement, which currently grants both parents shared legal and physical custody of their daughter, Us Weekly reports. Her petition specifically requests court intervention to prevent Scott from displacing them from the Malibu property where they currently reside.

The timing of this eviction attempt has raised eyebrows, as it reportedly came shortly after Korenberg informed Scott about her intention to introduce their daughter to her new romantic partner of five months, according to court documents cited by Us Weekly. Per the filing, Korenberg had offered Scott the opportunity to meet her boyfriend first – an invitation the actor declined.

Weeks following this conversation, Scott allegedly notified Korenberg of his plans to sell the $3 million residence and established May 3 as their mandatory departure date, the outlet notes. In her court submission, Korenberg expressed being completely “blindsided” by this development, stating that she and their daughter would face housing insecurity after June 30.

“[Our daughter] and I will have nowhere to live. I cannot afford housing in Malibu. Further, it is not secure to continue living in Malibu, as we have evacuated numerous times due to wildfires,” Korenberg stated in the documentation, according to Us Weekly.

The former couple’s romantic relationship was relatively private before their marital breakup. They exchanged vows in September 2019 and welcomed their daughter, identified as Frankie Rose Scott in Soap Central’s reporting, on June 22, 2020. The pair formally separated on Oct. 2, 2023, with their divorce concluding in May 2024.

Korenberg’s legal filings suggest that prior arrangements led her to believe they would remain in the Malibu property until their daughter reached adulthood, but Scott later limited their occupancy to just one year. This unexpected restriction allegedly occurred after Korenberg had invested in home improvements based on the understanding of long-term residency.

Financial considerations feature prominently in the dispute. Korenberg contends that Scott possesses “significant financial resources and assets, including his debt-free Malibu home worth over $10 million, and an empty debt-free home in Venice worth over $4 million,” accumulated through his two-decade acting career, Us Weekly notes. Meanwhile, she maintains she cannot financially sustain housing in the affluent coastal community.

Korenberg has also petitioned for increased child support, arguing that the initially established $6,000 monthly payment was determined based on equally shared custody and guaranteed housing access. With these circumstances changing, she’s seeking additional support along with reimbursement for approximately $125,000 in legal and accounting expenses related to their ongoing dispute.

The filing also touches on parenting dynamics, suggesting that while Scott maintains a loving relationship with their daughter, his professional obligations limit his involvement in day-to-day childcare responsibilities.