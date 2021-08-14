Matt Damon Is Rooting for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance

✖

Since Matt Damon's latest project was marred by controversy, he might be happy to face questions about another topic, buddy Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Damon has been asked about his friend's romance with the Hustlers star several times in recent weeks, and he made it clear he is rooting for them in his latest comments. Lopez and Affleck got back together in April after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

"Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am," Damon said when Carlos Watson asked him about Lopez and Affleck's relationship earlier this week. "They're both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now." Damon appeared on The Carlos Watson Show to talk about his new movie, Stillwater, which Amanda Knox recently spoke out against for being inspired by her story.

Bennifer 2.0 has been a frequent topic Damon has faced while promoting Stillwater. During a July appearance on Extra, he said he was "just so happy" for his Good Will Hunting collaborator. "He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world," Damon said. "I'm glad for both of them." Damon even joined Lopez and Affleck on a beach stroll in Malibu earlier this month.

When Damon was on The Jess Cagle Show last month, Cagle mentioned that Damon was constantly asked about Lopez and Affleck. "Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love,'" Damon joked. "It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship."

Lopez and Affleck met while making the box office bomb Gigli in 2001. They got engaged in November 2002 and broke up in January 2004. The two remained friends though and rekindled their relationship in April. On July 24, Lopez celebrated her birthday by confirming the relationship was back on. She included a photo of the two kissing on a boat.

Although Lopez went Instagram official with the relationship, she has not spoken about it too much. That leaves it up to sources close to the couple to fill in the blanks. One recently told E! News Lopez "hasn't been this happy in a long time," adding that the two are "fully committed to each other." However, the two are not in a rush to get engaged or married. They are "on the same page" and "have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary." The two are "very secure" within the relationship as it stands now, the source said.