Matt Damon Speaks out on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck publicly confirmed their rekindled romance on Instagram over the weekend, Affleck's good friend Matt Damon shared his thoughts on their reunion in a new interview with Extra on Monday. "I’m just so happy for him," he said. "He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them."

Damon and Affleck recently had a professional reunion of their own, teaming up to write the script for their upcoming film The Last Duel over 30 years after they won an Oscar for writing Good Will Hunting. "It was a lot of fun… We actually kind of figured out how to write a lot more efficiently this time," Damon said, joking that the two "didn't know what we were doing" while making Good Will Hunting. "We learned a thing or two in the last 30 years," he added. "It was a lot more professional process this time around." The pair wrote the script with Nicole Holofcener and the movie, which stars both Damon and Affleck, will be released on Oct. 15.

Damon is currently on a press tour for his film Stillwater, while Affleck has several months to go before the press for The Last Duel. Over the weekend, he and Lopez were photographed vacationing in the South of France for Lopez's 52nd birthday, which she documented with a slideshow of photos on Instagram that included a snap of herself and Affleck kissing.

In addition to the professionally-shot photos, the paparazzi captured images of the couple on a boat where they appeared to be recreating a scene from Lopez's music video for "Jenny From the Block" where Affleck places his hand on the singer's backside. The duo was also photographed visiting L’Opera Saint-Tropez restaurant on Saturday night, where they celebrated with a group of friends. "They are having a beautiful trip," a source told PEOPLE. "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

Another source told the outlet that Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged before calling it quits in 2004, are "madly in love." "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben," the source said. "She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."