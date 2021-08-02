Jennifer Lopez Officially Has Ben Affleck With Her All The Time Thanks to This Necklace

✖

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are Instagram official with their relationship, this loved-up duo is not afraid of public displays of affection. Not only are they taking lavish vacations and recreating their past trysts, but Lopez also keeps a subtle nod to her relationship with Affleck with her always. Lopez has been celebrating her 52nd birthday in Portofino, Italy, and although Affleck has headed back to the States for work, TMZ points out that Lopez is still wearing a diamond necklace that says "Ben" while lounging on the yacht by herself.

Affleck and Lopez have been having a lot of fun together showing off some PDA amid their Italian get-away. The couple's travels along the Italian Riviera led them to the town of Nerano where they were spotted having dinner at a restaurant. Photos over at TMZ show the "On the Floor" singer happily planted on Affleck's lap while they showered each other with laughs and a ton of physical touch, including some snuggles, kisses, and hugs. Lopez donned a red and white bandeau top while she dined next to The Batman star, who opted for a subdued collared shirt.

Things have continued to heat up for "Bennifer" after they became Instagram official in the "On the Floor" singer's post in honor of her 52nd birthday. Behind Lopez's photos of her in a bikini, she slipped in a picture of the two kissing –– officially confirming the dating rumors. In the background of the post, fans caught a glimpse of a framed photo showing the two of them kissing while on a past romantic trip, adding to everyone's already high excitement. The latest showing comes after the couple recreated the iconic Yacht scene from Lopez's "Jenny from the Block" music video where Affleck can be seen rubbing his hands of J.Lo's famous posterior.

Fans have been pretty excited to see the couple reunite after their infamous split in 2004. They began dating in 2002 after starring in a few movies together, and even became engaged in 2003. Since then, the two continued living separate lives, marrying others, and having children. Affleck and Lopez found their way back to each other after Lopez's messy breakup with her fiancé former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. According to several outlets, the Yankee veteran is somewhat taking the split and quickly move on in stride. Though, he's been discovered near the singer on a few occasions (buying a home near Lopez's vacation spot and reportedly cruising next to her on her yacht trip in St. Tropez).