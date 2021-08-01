Matt Damon Reveals Why He Only Recently Stopped Using Homophobic 'F-Word'

✖

While promoting his new film, Stillwater, Matt Damon opened up to The Sunday Times in a wide-ranging interview and made an admission that had many scratching their heads. While discussing how times are changing in Hollywood, the star of The Last Duel admitted that he only recently stopped using the f-word homophobic slur recently at the behest of one of his daughters.

Damon explained that during a recent meal, he used the word "f--" in front of his daughters, who are 15, 12, and 10. "The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," Damon explained. "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table." Damon continued, citing a movie that he made almost 20 years ago. "I said, 'Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!" Damon said. "She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."

This snippet from the interview caused Damon to trend on Twitter on Sunday, with many people shocked that the Bourne Identity star had only recently learned that this slur was damaging. "So Matt Damon has just been walking around his mansion casually saying f----- in front of his daughters? In 2021?" wrote artist Adam Ellis.

So Matt Damon just figured out "months ago", by way of a "treatise" from a child, that he's not supposed to say the word f*ggot. Months ago. Months ago. pic.twitter.com/g8MRR39yVR — Travon Free (@Travon) August 1, 2021

People were also quick to express confusion as to why Damon would volunteer such out-of-touch information unprompted. "Matt Damon could have just said nothing," wrote film critic Courtney Howard.

….Just months ago? Beloved, you’re 50 years old. https://t.co/3My1POj4tm — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 1, 2021

it's like matt damon is following some kind of reverse PR strategy. every 6 months he calls up a reporter and says something terrible to remind everyone that he's actually a jackass. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) August 1, 2021

This isn't the first time that Damon has mentioned his daughters on this press tour, joking that one of them regularly roasts him about his flop The Great Wall. "She just likes giving me shit," Damon told Marc Maron on a recent episode of WTF podcast. "She’s playfully hard on me. She doesn’t go to see my movies on purpose, the ones she thinks might be good. She crushes me on the ones that don’t work."

"I saw the movie as the exact same plot as Lawrence of Arabia, Dances With Wolves, [and] Avatar," Damon explained. "It’s an outsider comes into a new culture, finds value in the culture, brings some skill from the outside that aids them in their fight against whatever and they’re all changed forever." However, the film was a critical and box office dude. "And my daughter knows it," he said. "Whenever she talks about the movie, she calls it The Wall. And I’m like, come on, it’s called The Great Wall. And she’s like, 'Dad, there’s nothing great about that movie.' She’s one of the funniest people I know."