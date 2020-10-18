Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spark Reunion Speculation With New Photo

✖

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to have reunited. While there has been much speculation about the pair's relationship status over the last few months, Jenner posted a photo of herself and Scott that seems to show that they're on the same page. Jenner and Scott, who share daughter Stormi, originally split in late 2019.

On Saturday night, Jenner posted a photo of herself and Scott together. The pair got to play "dress up," as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put it, in truly glamorous style. In the snap, Jenner and Scott both sport pieces from Matthew Williams' first collection for Givenchy. Of course, the two brought out all of the stops for their latest, low-key photo shoot. While these photos do not serve as confirmation that the two are officially back together, it has made some fans question the pair's on-again, off-again status.

As previously mentioned, in October 2019, it was reported that Jenner and Scott split. At the time, it was said that the two were not seen together since August of that same year. A source also said that there was a chance that they could reunite in the future, as the two were "taking a break." The reality star and the rapper first went public with their relationship in April 2017. They later welcomed their first child together, Stormi, in February 2018.

In March, there was renewed speculation about the state of Jenner and Scott's relationship. A source told PEOPLE that the pair were reportedly not in a rush to define their relationship. "Things are great with Kylie and Travis. They are very happy. Kylie still isn't labeling their relationship," the insider explained. "It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though." PEOPLE's report came shortly after Jenner posted throwback photos on her Instagram Story of her and Scott getting close at a basketball game.

Even though they are reportedly not in a rush to define their relationship, it's clear that the two are still on good terms particularly for the sake of their daughter. For the March 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Jenner actually spoke about how things are between her and Scott, and she had nothing but kind things to say about him. She said about Scott, "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."