Kylie Jenner Teases Relationship Status With Ex Travis Scott After Reunion Rumors

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together? Fans certainly think she’s dropping a lot of hints that that two may be back on after several months apart. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared a video to her Instagram story where Scott’s new song “Give No Fxk” could be heard blaring in the background. The 22-year-old was seemingly enjoying an afternoon drive while she shared several videos and snaps from the occasion, but now fans are wondering if the two are back on.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has dropped a potential clue. While the two have been great at co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster since their split in October 2019, they seem to be acting friendlier these days. Late last month, the makeup mogul took to her Instagram stories once again according to Life & Style to share photos of she and the rapper together at a Houston Rockets versus Oklahoma City Thunder game, which was their first public outing together before making things official.

“It’s a mood” she wrote across three photos of the two during that time and since were cozied up, onlookers can’t help but to speculate.

Kris Jenner is even staying hush-hush about it when she appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Feb. 27 saying, “I don’t know if they’re back together. They’re just great co-parenters.” While they have been seen together on several occasions, an insider did tell the outlet that they are currently working on getting back together.

“They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi,” the source explained. “They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

A second source is revealing that despite their break-up, they’ve actually grown closer because of it. “Co-parenting is working out really well for Travis and Kylie. They’re actually getting on better now than they did when they were a couple! Kylie says Travis is a great dad and she wants him in Stormi’s life no matter what … Obviously, Stormi’s their number one priority.”

The two called it quits late last year for an undisclosed reason. Some fans speculated there may have been cheating involved, while other thought the two couldn’t get on the same page. Scott did deny all cheating allegations and Jenner did announce their breakup via social media but didn’t fail to explain there was a lot of love between the two and they will continue to put their daughter first.

