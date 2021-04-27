Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Put on Heavy PDA Display in Steamy New Photo

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands off one another! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, were all wrapped up in one another during a trip to the desert in a steamy new shot shared to Instagram Monday. Kardashian is rocking a tiny white thong bikini as she wraps her legs around her shirtless beau, who is kissing her and holding her up.

The reality star simply captioned the shot, "Just Like Heaven," while Barker commented alongside a black heart emoji, "EVERYTHING." The couple's desert trip came just days after Barker celebrated Kardashian's 42nd birthday with her during a getaway filled with romantic gestures, including a massive floral arrangement and plane flying birthday wishes overhead. The two also shared some other steamy shots on Instagram at the time, including a short video of Kardashian sucking on Barker's thumb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

All the public love between Kardashian and Barker since they went public with their relationship in February has been a little difficult for Barker's ex, Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares daughter Alabama, 15, son Landon, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 22. "Shanna's moved on from Travis, but it's been hurtful that everything he's doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers. It's all exactly the same," an insider told PEOPLE. "Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly — they have a long history together. Again she's moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her."

Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, admitted he also struggled seeing the mother of his children in another relationship during last week's KUWTK. "I feel like, I just don't like seeing you with another guy," he admitted "It [hurts] me when you're with somebody else and waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was just unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean? And now, I wake up with no real problems. I'm, like, carefree in the sense I don't have that, which used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day." Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!