Travis Barker Delivers Loving PDA-Filled Birthday Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian

Now that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have revealed their romantic relationship, the lovestruck couple are going full speed ahead with the public displays of affection. In the latest show of infatuation, the blink-182 drummer shared a birthday tribute to his reality star girlfriend, posting some romantic photos (and one extremely suggestive video). "I F------ LOVE YOU! [black heart emoji] YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD," Barker wrote. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY [Kourtney Kardashian]."

That isn't all that Barker did for Kardashian's 42nd birthday. Kourtney shared on her Instagram story that the rocker got her a magnificent floral arrangement that looks more like a massive art installation. "Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers. My entire house smells yummy," Kardashian wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Barker has packed on the social media PDA. Last week, the drummer posted a photo of himself tossing his drum sticks into the air with a very NSFW caption. "All day I dream about sex w/ you," Barker wrote, and made it very clear that Kardashian was the object of his fantasies by tagging her in the photo. Barker also recently revealed that he'd gotten a tattoo of Kourtney's name on his chest.

Barker revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show in March that he and Kardashian bonded initially over their shared experience of being parents. "I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he explained to Barrymore. "It just comes natural — it's like a maturity thing." Kardashian shares three children -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 -- with her ex Scott Disick, and Barker has one son, Landon Asher, 17, with his second ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and also helped raise Moakler's daughter Atana De La Hoy, 22.

Barker and Kardashian live in the same Calabasas, CA, community and have been friends for years, with Barker even making occasional appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian did not expect the relationship between them to turn romantic. "She was single for a while and didn't expect that their relationship would turn romantic," the insider said. "She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis."