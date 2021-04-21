Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Hold Hands in Sweet Birthday Snap

✖

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling the love while ringing in her 42nd birthday on a getaway with friends and boyfriend Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a collection of photos to her Instagram Tuesday showing her celebration, which included a massive flower arrangement, sky banner wishing her a happy birthday and plenty of time cuddling up with the Blink-182 drummer. "Little birthday vibes," she captioned the peek into her big day.

Barker's birthday post to his girlfriend was a little less coy. "I F—ING LOVE YOU!" he captioned photos and videos of the two getting steamy shared to Instagram. "YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!" The musician also added two hearts to his girlfriend's b-day post, one black and one red.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Barker and Kardashian began dating back in January after years as close friends and neighbors, but only went Instagram official with their relationship shortly after Valentine's Day. "He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," an insider told PEOPLE in January. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Barker shares daughter Alabama, 15, son Landon, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 22, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Kardashian shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, with ex Scott Disick. The Flip It Like Disick star admits in a sneak peek of Thursday's all-new KUWTK that he struggles with feeling hurt and jealous when his ex is in a relationship.

"I feel like, I just don't like seeing you with another guy," he says in the preview. "It [hurts] me when you're with somebody else and waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was just unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean? And now, I wake up with no real problems. I'm, like, care-free in the sense I don't have that, which used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day." His "big fear," he admits is the Poosh founder getting into another serious relationship. Don't miss the all-new Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!