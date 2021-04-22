Why Travis Barker's Ex Is Especially 'Hurt' By His Romantic Gestures for Kourtney Kardashian

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been packing on the PDA since going public with their whirlwind romance, and it seems like the couple is more in love by the day. Barker recently went all out to celebrate the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's 42nd birthday, and a source told People that his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, was a little hurt by his lavish gifts. Despite being divorced for over a decade, Moakler still felt a sting. "Shanna's moved on from Travis, but it's been hurtful that everything he's doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers. It's all exactly the same," a source told People.

The sky banner and massive flower arrangements were allegedly gifts that Barker had given Moakler as well. The former couple was married from 2004-2008 and share three children -- daughter Alabama Luella, 15, son Landon Asher, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De la Hoya, 22. "Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly — they have a long history together," the source continued. "Again she's moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her."

Moakler is also allegedly uncomfortable with the fact that her kids are spending so much time with Kardashian. "Shanna of course wants her children to get along with their father's girlfriend," the insider explained, but Moakler had trouble with Kardashian showering her and Barker's kids with lavish gifts because "she feels uncomfortable. Shanna isn't as rich and can't compete with that."

Kardashian is having trouble of her own with an ex. Scott Disick, her partner from 2009 to 2015 is allegedly "struggling" with her new relationship with Barker. Kardashian and Disick share three children -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. "Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly," a source told People. "His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation."