Scott Disick Admits Jealousy Over Ex Kourtney Kardashian in Intense Personal Conversation With Her

✖

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is reaching new highs of drama in its final season, and Thursday's episode is no exception. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had their ups and downs as a couple and as exes, and as Kardashian is happily moving on with her new beau, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Disick is wrestling with the idea that they won't be getting back together. In the latest episode (which was filmed before Kardashian and Barker got together), Disick explains that he feels a lot of jealousy at the thought of Kardashian dating someone else.

"It's hard. It sucks," Disick explained. "I'm OK with you doing whatever you want, if you can just make the final decision that you and I are never going to try to be a family again. Then I could move on, and I could deal with you being with other people." Earlier in the episode, Kim and Khloe had teased Scott and Kourtney about whether or not they would get married someday, a move which Kourtney admitted "put a lot of pressure" on her before saying that "in my mind, we're always gonna be a family."

Kourtney later discussed their intense conversation in a confessional. "I know that this isn't what Scott wants to hear, and I do appreciate his vulnerability in putting himself out there, but he always tries to put a lot of pressure on me, and I just don't really think that's fair," the mom of three admitted.

Disick, who is currently dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, went on to accuse Kardashian of leading him on and leaving the door open for a possible reunion. "I don't want to give you an ultimatum and I don't want to push you. I don't want to make you anxious," Scott said. "But you don't say no, and you leave this door open. So I have expectations in my mind, and they don't seem to ever get met. And I don't want to live in limbo for the rest of my life with you." Kourtney explained that she didn't want to live in "limbo" either, but that she was in a good place and was "happy right now." Disick shot back that he's not because he "loves her" so "it's difficult."

"It seems like we do everything else together but the intimacy part," Scott said in a confessional interview of his own. "That we leave for other people. And then those other people just get jealous of our relationship and feel like the only thing they have is the intimacy part." For her part, Kourtney brings up the fact that she has made herself very clear to Scott for years and that he refuses to change. "[Scott] knows what would need to happen for this to even be a possibility, and certain things haven't happened that I've been very clear about," she said. "My answer isn't gonna change unless his actions change. So I'm hesitant to have that conversation now."

"I feel like for so many years and so long, I thought we would end up together," Scott admitted. "Now it's getting to a point where I'm not really sure if that's ever gonna happen again." Now that Kardashian is loved up with Barker and Disick keeps dating teenagers, it might be better for him to accept this fact sooner rather than later.