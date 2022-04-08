Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Formal Wedding Plans: Everything We Know After the Vegas Nuptials

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shocked fans with what looked like a Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammys on April 4. However, sources afterward reported that though the two exchanged vows, they have yet to obtain an official marriage license. A source told E! News that "it was a total joke and something fun for them to do. They were out at Delilah on Sunday night after the Grammys and had a few drinks and decided it would be funny to go to a chapel and get 'married.' They had a little too much fun in Vegas and thought it would be hilarious." The insider also noted that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 musician are still "planning to legally get married" and that "their plan is to tie the knot before the end of the year." While the couple has remained unusually tight-lipped about the specifics thus far, a few confirmed and unconfirmed details have been uncovered since the pair's engagement in 2021. Here's everything we know so far about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

It's unlikely that Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, will attend the event. (Photo: David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images) Don't expect Scott Disick, Kardashian's on-and-off boyfriend and the father of her three children, to be among the wedding party. While Disick previously gave his blessing to his ex's relationship with Barker, an insider told ET in October 2021 that he may decide against attending the couple's nuptials. "He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family," the source said. "But right now, he doesn't know if he will choose to be around." People Magazine also reported that month that Disick had distanced himself from the Kardashians to "make his peace." Another insider told People that he "never approved of Kourtney dating Travis," and "always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."

Could Kardashian be a pregnant bride? (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images) October 2021, E! reported that a source close to Kardashian said she and Barker are "hoping to be expecting by next year." In January, speculation-fueled gossip led some to believe Kardashian could be pregnant, while an Us Weekly insider hinted that the reality star "could be pregnant already" but that it's "highly unlikely" that they will make an official announcement anytime soon. In the first trailer for the Kardashian family's upcoming Hulu show debuting on April 14, Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she and Barker "want to have a baby" together.

The ceremony will likely be small and intimate. (Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images) Despite hiring a sought-after celebrity wedding planner, Kardashian and Barker appear to be aiming for a low-key event. People reported that the two want "a very small wedding," with an "exclusive" ceremony. "They don't want it to be a press frenzy," the outlet said. "[Kourtney] wants it very private with closest friends and family." A source told Entertainment Tonight, "They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special."

The wedding will exude the couple's collective "style." (Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images) While Kardashian may not be stressing over the wedding planning minutiae, ET reported in January that she and Barker are "very involved in the wedding planning process" and that the wedding "will be very 'them' and their style." Last month, the outlet reported, "They want their wedding to speak on behalf of both of their styles with some sexiness and elegance."