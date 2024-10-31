Channing Tatum Told Zoe Kravitz ‘I Got You Forever’ in Final Post With Her Before Breakup

A month before the end of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s engagement, the Magic Mike actor promised to have the Batman actress’ back “forever.”

The former couple got together in 2021 while working on Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, and shortly after the film’s release in late August, Tatum took to Instagram with a promise to his then-fiancée.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This little sweet. She So tired bro,” the actor, 44, wrote alongside a photo of Kravitz, 35, sleeping on his lap. “Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film.”

“I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know,” he continued. “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”

Tatum and Kravitz were last seen together publicly on Oct. 6, seeing a production of a play by Blink Twice co-star Levon Hawke in New York City. More recently, however, Kravitz was spotted out and about without her engagement ring a year after Tatum popped the question in October 2023.

During the press tour for Blink Twice, Tatum and Kravitz regularly gushed over one another, with the 21 Jump Street actor telling PEOPLE in July, “This is what I’ll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it. If you are thinking about having a kid or if you’re thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

He continued, “When you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you’re really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable.”

getty images

Those feelings reportedly shifted after the press tour was done. “Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” a source close to Tatum told Us Weekly of the couple’s shocking split. Kravitz and Tatum’s laid-back mindset surrounding marriage ended up putting “a lot of pressure on them” and made them “rethink” things, the source continued.

“Ultimately once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” the insider added. “It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped.” Despite the split, “There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable,” they insisted.

A day before Kravitz and Tatum’s breakup was confirmed, Deadline reported that the duo had been cast in the new alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, starring and produced by Cate Blanchett.

