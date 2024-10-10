Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors Churn: Here’s The Truth

Rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged have taken over the celebrity news cycle, but multiple sources now say the story is not true. The rumor is no surprise since Swift and Kelce are the current celebrity “it couple,” but they are based on speculation nothing more according to reports by E! News and Entertainment Tonight. Here’s what we know about this story.

This latest batch of rumors about Swift and Kelce may have begun with ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman, who covered the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 7. Aikman referred to Swift as “the Mrs.” during the game, and on Tuesday’s Pardon My Take podcast, he elaborated: “Someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged, so I might have broken the story.”

Aikman was joking and/or mistaken when he made his comment, and despite his hope he did not stumble upon the story of a lifetime by accident. Sources close to the couple told E! News that Swift and Kelce are not truly engaged, and another insider told ET the same thing. Both believed that Aikman was the source of the rumor in the first place.

Aikman and his colleagues all expressed surprise at how fast the rumor had blown up and the scope of its reach. They joked that they were entering unfamiliar territory as sports reporters, with co-host Joe Buck saying that his daughters had warned him not to take this story lightly. He recalled them saying: “‘Dad, I know you think you’re funny. Don’t make any jokes.’”

Swift and Kelce’s relationship is a big deal to fans, especially hardcore Swifties who dissect her lyrics for all the subtle allusions to her real-life romantic history. Swift and Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023 when Kelce reached out to her through friends. They chatted online before finally meeting in real life, and have only gotten closer since then.

The collision of celebrity news coverage with NFL news coverage has been a huge deal on both sides, and this snafu is proof that it will continue this year. Swift will not be able to attend all of the Chiefs’ games this season, but her presence still looms over the entire sport. Pundits like Aikman and Buck are in new journalistic territory just as Swifties find themselves suddenly fixated on player stats, but hopefully the whole thing will serve to bring people together.