Scott Disick Reportedly ‘Distancing Himself’ From Kardashians Amid Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged over the weekend, and PEOPLE reports that Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick is distancing himself from the reality television family in order to “make his peace.” Disick and Kardashian broke up in 2015 after a decade of on-and-off dating. They share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

“Scott hasn’t really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn’t feel like he’d have to,” the source explained. “At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute. Hasn’t been giving it too much brainpower, thinking that eventually, they’d break up.”

“But that didn’t happen and now he’s being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable,” the source continued. “He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it. He understands that it’s not Kourtney’s job or Travis’s job to make him okay with this. It’s his job, and if he’s going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it.”

“Distancing himself from the family is a way for Disick to achieve that,” the source said. “It’s not about them, it’s not about Kourtney. It’s about him needing some time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them. He’ll come around soon.” However, another insider told PEOPLE that Disick Is not a fan of the engagement. “Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship,” the source revealed. “He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis.”

TMZ reported that Barker proposed on Sunday at a beachside hotel in Montecito. In the photos, Barker got down on one knee surrounded by hundreds of red roses and Kardashian excitedly accepted. According to reports, some friends and family were on hand to celebrate after the romantic moment. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rock musician started dating at the beginning of the year, going public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday night to confirm the news, sharing photos of the happy couple embracing on the beach while surrounded by roses and candles. “Forever,” she captioned the post. This will be Kardashian’s first marriage and Barker’s second.