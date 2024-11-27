Kristin Cavallari Exposes DM From Scott Disick in Heated Podcast Moment

Kristin Cavallari was once close friends with Scott Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Disick and Kardashian dated on and off for nine years and had three children before Kardashian ultimately called it quits for a final time amid Disick’s ongoing substance abuse and infidelity. They both dated other people while closely co-parenting until Kardashian began dating her now-husband, Travis Scott in 2020. Since then, Disick has remained close to the Kar-Jenner clan while Kardashian is in Barker land and focusing on their blended family, which includes their 1-year-old son, Rocky Thirteen. Now, years after ending her friendship with Kardashian, Cavallari is exposing Disick’s DMs to her.

“What interesting timing that I get a DM on Instagram from Scott f–king Disick,” the 37-year-old said sarcastically on a recent episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Honesr. “And I’m going to read it to you guys because I don’t give a flying f–k anymore. They’ve f–ked with me for these many years, and you don’t get to just do this.” She called the exchange the “most manipulative” DM before reading the alleged message.

“It’s been such a long time it’s crazy,” she alleged Disick wrote to her from his account. “Kind of crazy that our lives also ended up being kind of similar. I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and just talk about the stress and all the different things you’ve gotta go through with kids and changing your life around over and over. Really miss ya though,” the message allegedly continued, “and wish I would have reached out earlier. I’ve just been so busy trying to be the best dad I can be. I don’t have time for much, but I’m trying to think about myself again or trying anyway. Hope to hear from you, just text me so it’s easier to chat.”

The Hills alum is calling bluff on the message. “Scott, you miss me after 17 years?” she asked. “No, that timing is not lost on me that as I’m ripping on the Kardashians, calling them out for s–t, now they want to send in Scott.”

She said it was the famous family’s way “to try to silence and control you.” She also dispelled rumors that she and Disick hooked up in the past.

“I had known Scott probably since we were 18 or so, just being in L.A., we ran in the same group of friends,” she shared. “We used to party together. We used to hang out all the time. Nothing ever happened between us. And then he started dating Kourtney.” She then became close with the eldest Kar-Jenner sibling.

“I really loved Kourtney,” she said. “We had so much fun together. I liked her a lot.” Things went south after she spent the night with Disick and other guy friends in Las Vegas during a time where Disick and Kardashian were broken up. That’s when the hookup rumors began, according to her. “We went out. We had a great time. I was never alone with Scott. Not even for one f–king minute was I alone with Scott,” she insists.

She says another friend told her Disick conspired to come in between her friendship with Kardashian, and it worked. “We weren’t even being flirty or touchy. There was nothing to it,” she said of the outing, adding, “How it was worded, Stu and I were like, ‘Oh my god, it’s 100 percent Scott who did this to get Kourtney back.’”

She says she had a conversation with Kardashian about things before they stopped speaking. “I remember talking to Kourtney being like, ‘Kourtney, you know nothing happened,’” she said. “And what she said to me was, ‘I don’t know I have sisters and I would just never put myself in that situation.’ She just sort of wanted a reason to not be friends with me anymore.”