Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Wedding was Cancelled Twice

You Are My Forever. A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 8, 2016 at 2:56pm PDT

A few months ago, Ciara and Russell Wilson finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in a castle in England. However, their wedding planner just shared the news about how the couple got to their big day. It included canceling their wedding – twice!

God Is So Good. Thanks To @DennisLeupold For Capturing This Special Moment Of My Husband @DangeRussWilson and I at The #PeckfortonCastle With Our #BridesmaidsandGroomsmen. #DreamsComeTrue ❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 8, 2016 at 2:23pm PDT

"I did the whole thing – three times," said Mindy Weiss according to PEOPLE. "They were first getting married in North Carolina, but they called if off due to the transgender bathroom laws. But it was really done."

Weiss goes one to explain that their next choice for location was in Paris, but the ceremony would have taken place during Paris Couture Fashion Week. So, it was really difficult to find a space. There was also the issue of Ciara's Cavalli Couture gown with a 13-foot train not being able to fit in the locations they looked at in Paris.

But, the third time is the always the charm.

"We ended up in London," Weiss explained. "They wanted to be away. And we found a castle that was an hour out of Liverpool and they had about 110 guests… It was kind of short notice because they kept switching around, but they had a lot of people show up."

A few of the celebrities guests included Kelly Rowland, Jenifer Hudson and La La Anthony. Serena Williams was supposed to attend the wedding as a bridesmaid, but couldn't come due to competing in Wimbledon.

But, even with a few guests, the wedding went off without a hitch.