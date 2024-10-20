Julia Roberts’ Husband and Marriage: Everything to Know

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have been married for over two decades, and they may have the most wholesome relationship in Hollywood. Roberts and Moder have three children together and have worked on six movies as well. Here’s a look back at the couple’s relationship over the years.

Roberts kicked off her career in Hollywood in the 1980s, and she became a star quickly. She was known to have dated actors Jason Patric, Liam Neeson, Kiefer Sutherland, Dylan McDermott and Matthew Perry. She was briefly engaged to Sutherland, and was married to country music singer Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995. Finally, she met Moder in 2000 while working on The Mexican.

Roberts and Moder do their best to keep their private lives to themselves – mostly for the sake of their children. In today’s day and age, that kind of discretion earns even more respect from fans, but also more curiosity. Here’s a look at what we know about this 20 year relationship.

The Mexican

Moder was working as a cameraman on The Mexican, but was well on his way to his first credit as cinematographer. At the time, he was married to makeup artist Vera Steimberg, and Roberts was still dating actor Benjamin Bratt. About a year after that shoot, Moder filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Roberts ended her four-year relationship with Bratt.

Wedding

Roberts and Moder had just over a year to date between their respective breakups and their wedding. Roberts would later clarify this timeline in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying: “He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that’s the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together.”

Finally, Roberts and Moder tied the knot on July 4, 2002 on an 82-acre ranch that Roberts owned in Taos, New Mexico. The ceremony was small and secret – disguised as an Independence Day party to the press. Some of the guests didn’t even know why they were really there, according to a report by PEOPLE. The two surprised the attendees by stepping into a circle of candles and rose petals, and exchanging handwritten vows.

Children

Roberts and Moder announced that she was pregnant in May of 2004, and on Nov. 28, she gave birth to twins Phinnaeus and Hazel. A few years later, Roberts explained her son’s name during an appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly, saying: “My husband wanted to name him Finn, which I quite liked, but it seemed like a nickname. So I said we had to have a proper name, and then we can call him Finn.”

In December of 2006, Roberts and Moder announced that they were expecting once again. This time they were less private, as Roberts even attended a meet-and-greet with fans while visibly pregnant. On June 18, 2007, their youngest son Henry was born.

Working Together

In addition to The Mexican, Roberts and Moder have worked together on Grand Champion (2002), Full Frontal (2002), Mona Lisa Smile (2003), Fireflies in the Garden (2008) and Secret in Their Eyes (2015). Moder has been the cinematographer on some other high-profile films – particularly action movies like Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Spider-Man 3. He was even nominated for an Emmy in 2014 for Outstanding Cinematography on the TV miniseries The Normal Heart.

Still, Roberts has said in several interviews that she loves to leave work behind when she gets home and spend as much time focusing on parenthood as possible. She has even described herself as a full-time homemaker, with brief interruptions for acting.

Social Media

While Roberts and Moder are relatively private, they have taken a casual approach to social media at times, giving fans a peek behind the curtain. They have shared some sappy tributes to each other over the last decade, and more recently, Moder has been very supportive of his son’s skateboarding ambitions with some action shots on Instagram.

Roberts and Moder both have upcoming projects, but none together as far as we know. Fans will need to wait for social media posts or press tours for more insight into their family life.