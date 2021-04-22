How Scott Disick Is Responding to Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker

✖

Scott Disick is reportedly having a hard time embracing Kourtney Kardashian's budding new relationship with drummer Travis Barker. A source close to the reality TV star tells People that Disick has been especially "struggling" with this relationship a significant amount differently than he's taken her other "flings." "With Travis, he is struggling even more. Before Travis, Kourtney's relationships were never serious. It was more like flings. With Travis, it's different," they said.

The Kardashian clan seems to be embracing Barker pretty quickly. For the eldest Kardashian's birthday, the drummer sent a unique floral arrangement to her home, which earned him a ton of praise from Kardashian fans and repost from her sister Kim. "Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly," the source adds. "His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation."

"He knows that he messed up their relationship and let her down. For a long time, he still hoped that they would end up back together," the insider continued. As if right on time, E! network has released a sneak peek at the next episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which Disick tells his former girlfriend about his jealousy issues. "It hurt [sic] me when you're with somebody else and waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was just unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean? And now, I wake up with no real problems. I'm, like, care-free in the sense I don't have that, which used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day," he says in the clip.

"The big fear is if you start dating again, then it goes back to that and I have to feel, like, a different way again and it's just hard. It sucks. I guess now that you're single and I'm single and you haven't been with somebody in a bit, either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately." It seems the possibility of them getting back together will have to be put on pause, for the time being, especially considering that they're both in separate relationships. Disick is currently involved with Amelia Hamlin, Lisa Rinna's daughter.