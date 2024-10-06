How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Long Distance Relationship Stays Strong

It's a busy time for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but insiders say their relationship is not suffering. As Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs embark on another NFL season and Swift sets out on another leg of her Eras Tour, the two are functionally in a long-distance relationship right now. However, sources close to them told Life & Style that they planned out this period of their lives to make sure their relationship wouldn't suffer.

Insiders said that Swift and Kelce are "not very confident in what they have." When it came time to spend some time apart, they reportedly put a few practices in place to stay close. A source said: "They Face-Timed daily and flew out to see each other whenever their schedules opened up." They also said they had a few rules about their limited time together – they must have a romantic date no matter how tight their schedules were.

"That could mean venturing out to a restaurant or simply staying holed up in their hotel room together with room service," the insider added. They said that this approach worked over the summer, and they will simply return to it this month. Swift sets off on a new round of tour dates starting on Friday, Oct. 18 while Kelce is now four games into a season with a lot of pressure on him.

"They've perfected the art of staying connected, regardless of their busy lifestyles, proving that nothing, not even distance, can keep them apart," the insider concluded.

Swift has been there to cheer Kelce on at two of his games this season so far, with her work presumably keeping her away from the other two. However, this approach earned her some criticism last year when fans calculated the emissions of her private jets. Swift has a lot of travel ahead of her, and adding on short visits to NFL stadiums may put her in the hot seat again this year.

Swift will perform three nights each in three different cities in the U.S. over the next month – Oct. 18 through 20 in Miami, Florida; Oct. 25 through 27 in New Orleans, Louisana and Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She will then head north for a tour of Canada and will head over to Europe after that. So far, she has not commented publicly on her plans for keeping up with Kelce.