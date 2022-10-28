Gisele Bündchen Files for Divorce From Tom Brady After 13 Years of Marriage

Gisele Bündchen is officially divorcing Tom Brady. According to TMZ Sports, the 42-year-old model has filed for divorce from the Tampa Bay Buccanneers quarterback. Brady is not contesting the divorce, which comes shortly after TMZ reported that the couple was filing divorce papers on Friday. Bündchen and Brady were reportedly working with their lawyers since the beginning of September to reach a settlement. That is also the same time when the reports of marital issues surfaced.

Brady and Bündchen got married in 2009 and share two kids — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack whom he shares with ex-Bridget Moynahan. Over the years, Bündchen took a step back in her modeling career to support Brady's NFL career and take care of the kids. But the martial issues reportedly started when Brady returned to the NFL and play for the Buccaneers after announcing his retirement in February.

Shortly after Bündchen filed for divorce, Brady went to social media to announce the split. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage, Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

So far, Bündchen has not commented on the divorce filing as of this writing. But it looks like she is ready to make a big career move based on what she told Elle in September. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that. ...I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."