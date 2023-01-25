Pete Davidson Appears to Remove Kim Kardashian Tattoos

Pete Davidson is removing one of the last traces of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. PEOPLE reported that he seemingly removed a tattoo that he got in Kardashian's honor. The reported removal comes months after Davidson and Kardashian's romance came to an end.

While he was dating Kardashian, he got a tattoo that read, "My girl is a lawyer," on his collarbone. However, he doesn't appear to be sporting the ink in recent photos that PEOPLE cited. According to the outlet, Davidson was seen out on Saturday on vacation with his rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders. When he was photographed relaxing at the beach, his Kardashian-based tattoo was nowhere to be seen.

That wasn't the only tattoo that he got in honor of his former girlfriend. He also got the initials of Kardashian and her four children, KNSCP (for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm), and the names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity symbol. The latter tats were a reference to the Saturday Night Live sketch in which he and Kardashian portrayed the Disney characters and even shared a kiss on their magic carpet ride. All of these tattoos, and his "Kim" chest art, appear to have been removed following the end of their relationship.

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked together in October 2021 after the reality star hosted the NBC sketch series. They subsequently appeared at a number of events together in 2022 including the White House Correspondents' Dinner and the Met Gala. Three months after they appeared at the Met Gala in May, it was reported that they had broken up. A source told PEOPLE about their split, "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard." E! News also shed some insight into the end of their romances. Sources told the publication that Kardashian and Davidson still had "a lot of love and respect for each other" but that their schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Since his split from Kardashian, Davidson has been linked to Emily Ratajkowski. Their brief romance reportedly came to an end in December after two months of dating. As previously stated, Davidson is currently linked to Wonders, who was his co-star in Bodies Bodies Bodies.