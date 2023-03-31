Tom Brady Allegedly Dating Hollywood Superstar Who Just Got Divorced

A new and wild Tom Brady dating rumor has emerged. Multiple outlets have revealed that an anonymous tipper sent DeuxMoi an email with the subject, "Epic and unexpected celeb couple." And the message inside read: "A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced." It was revealed that the A-List actress is Reese Witherspoon who recently divorced her husband Jim Toth.

No other outlets have confirmed the rumor, but if it's true, this means the relationship started quickly. Brady and his ex Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022, while Witherspoon and Toth called things off last week. Witherspoon shared the news on Instagram, and insiders said there was "zero" spark in the marriage, and it has been that way for some time.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," Witherspoon and Toth said in a statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Social media has a lot to say about this dating rumor. One person wrote: "Nobody talk to me. I'm doing a deep dive to find out everything I can about Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady's alleged relationship."

"Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon are supposedly dating?" another Twitter user wrote, per Yahoo. "I don't even have a reaction for this, what a random couple." The one thing Brady, 45, and Witherspoon, 47 have in common is they have been very successful in their careers. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February after playing in the league for 23 years. The legendary quarterback played in 10 Super Bowls while winning seven of them, was named Super Bowl MVP five times, NFL MVP three times and was voted to the Pro Bowl 15 times.

Witherspoon has won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards in her career. The actress is known for her films such as Sweet Home Alabama, Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2 and Walk the Line. She is also known for her TV shows such as The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere.