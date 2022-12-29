Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Remarrying and Having More Kids

Kim Kardashian isn't letting a difficult divorce dim her hopes of finding love again. The SKIMS founder recently chatted with friend and actress Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast. Initially, Kardashian was coy about whether or not she felt marriage was in the cards, until Paltrow reminded her that she's a hopeless romantic. "I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out." Kardashian has been married three times: to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, though she filed for divorce from the former NBA player just 72 days after tying the knot. She wed West in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2020.

Kardashian relfected on her three marriages, noting that all were done for different reasons, and that this time around, she feels it'll be right. "I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening," Kardashian told Paltrow. "The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and realized that that was okay. And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well," she added. "I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."

Kardashian dated Pete Davidson for 9 months after her split from West. the couple reportedly split amid scheduling conflicts and Kardashian's desire to focus on motherhood and her career.

Whether Kardashian wants more kids however is a different conversation. She shares four children with West: daughters North, 9½, and Chicago, 5 – plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½.

"I'm obviously right at the end of that conversation ... and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. Whatever is meant to be will be," she said.

Kardashian also opened up in a recent interview with Angie Martinez on the radio hosts In Real Life podcast. She admitted to having some fears about dating because of West's unpredictable behavior. However, she says the right man will be able to handle everything.