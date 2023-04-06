Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady Respond to Dating Rumors

Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are not dating. After speculation sparked that the actress and retired NFL player were dating following news of their respective divorces, their reps called the rumors "completely false" in denials to PEOPLE, with one source saying the Oscar winner and athlete have never even met.

Dating rumors started following the Legally Blonde star's announcement late last month that she had officially filed for divorce from husband Jim Toth after 12 years. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," wrote the former couple, who share 10-year-old son Tennessee. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, finalized their divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage following a split in October. The longtime New England Patriots player, shares children, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 13, with the supermodel, and is also father to 15-year-old son John, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," Brady wrote on his Instagram Story upon announcing the split. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."

Bündchen has since dismissed speculation that her marriage ended due to her ex-husband's decision to un-retire from the NFL. calling them "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing" she had ever heard. "What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white," she told Vanity Fair last month. "I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want all his dreams to come true." She continued of the end of their marriage, "As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person."