Kim Kardashian Speaks out About Pete Davidson Following Their Breakup

Kim Kardashian has nothing but nice things to say about Pete Davidson about a month after their breakup. The reality star made the cover of Interview Magazine this week and she had a featured chat with its editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg. did not answer directly about Davidson's infamous "BDE," but she did speak highly of him.

"He's a cutie. He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore. I'm excited for what he has coming up," she said. She did not say much more about the breakup except to hint that she is not in a rush to find her next romance. When asked what she wants most in life right now, she said: "Maybe a little bit more sleep? Maybe kids that I don't have to f-ing bribe with Pokémon cards. Just ridiculous things. I don't know. Time?"

Kardashian dated Davidson from November of 2021 to August of 2022, but the whole relationship was pretty light-hearted. Their fling followed Kardashian's divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, and some fans had mixed feelings on this "rebound." Some were also put off by their age difference – Kardashian is 41 years old while Davidson is 28 years old.

No one was more disapproving than Ye himself. He was very outspoken about their romance on social media over the last year, and he has continued to hurl insults at Davidson since the breakup. According to a report by Us Weekly, Davidson sought mental health treatment to deal with the stress of the bullying and publicity fallout.

"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," Ye wrote last week in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Still, insiders told Us Weekly that things are good between Kardashian and Davidson themselves. A source close to them said that they broke up mostly because of their "busy schedules," and that they still hope to "remain friends." They said: "There truly wasn't drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they talked through; it wasn't a sudden breakup."

The insider added that this breakup was "upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is." So far, Kardashian hasn't commented publicly on Ye's posts about Davidson, and Davidson remains absent from social media. Fans are eager to hear his thoughts on this breakup in the months to come.