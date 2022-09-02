Kris Jenner Pleads With Kanye West Over Latest Instagram Row Over Kids North and Chicago

Kanye West returned to Instagram, lashing out at his ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner and promising that his daughters would never pose for Playboy, unlike Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. "Don't let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim," the 45-year-old wrote alongside a photo of Kylie's former assistant and close friend Victoria Villaroel.

West described Hollywood as a "giant brothel," saying, "Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago," he said of his daughters with Kardashian, ages 9 and 4. Defending his mental health, West said he was merely expressing "undeniable truths" as he slammed Kim Kardashian's family and warned critics to "STFU and worry about you're [sic] own kids." He wrote in one post, "Today is about control."

Kanye West appears to be speaking on Kris Jenner on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RYBTnKC1nE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2022

According to Daily Beast, Kim Kardashian and West are apparently feuding again over their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm's, chosen school. West posted screenshots of texts, apparently from Kim, begging him to stop, but he continued.

"I am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level I am operating at," he claimed. "A conductor gotta turn they back to the audience to direct the orchestra. Oh, Ye crazy is basic as f– at this point, I'm simply right I know girls who sell p– that don't agree with how my daughters are displayed."

"I was driven crazy before, I'm not going crazy no more," he wrote in another post. "It's not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I'm not the crazy one here. I won't stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes."

The thread began with West asking Hillary Clinton and Mark Zuckerberg, "you gonna take me off Instagram?" He continued, "My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God and Kris. Get your motherf– popcorn."

The second post included a screenshot of a message from Kim asking, "can you please stop?" West responded with a popcorn emoji, writing, "No. We need to talk in person. You don't have say so (sic) of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?" He wrote in another post, "Imagine not having any say so on where your kids go to school," with the caption, "I'm the kids father."

West also shared a text exchange in which Kim relayed a message from mom Kris Jenner, "From my mom – please" at the top and continued, "Please tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end." He replied, "Yall don't have so so [sic] over my black children and where they go to school." Then he cautioned, "they will not playboy and sex tapes" and to "tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."

Another post included a graphic of the words "Travis Scott" alongside the line, "These my brothers I'm only one I ever seen stand up to Kris though come fight me I love pain." Additionally, West uploaded more posts, including the names of other Kardashian exes, including Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick. He added, "Ask Pete [Davidson, Kim's ex], how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit."

A judge granted Kim a "bifurcated divorce" from West on March 2 that dissolved their marriage but left their custody and financial affairs unresolved. After pulling out of Coachella in April, the rapper reportedly sought treatment to deal with the divorce aftermath and become a better father to the former couple's four children.