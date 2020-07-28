Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reportedly Spent Weeks Apart Before Twitter, Election Drama

✖

As of late, there's been plenty of drama surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West following the rapper's inflammatory Twitter spree. At one point on the social media platform, West claimed that he has been trying to get a divorce from Kardashian. Now, a new report from Us Weekly has shed some more light on the famous couple's relationship, as the publication noted that West and Kardashian have actually been spending time apart even before this Twitter drama.

According to a source, West has moved his entire life to Wyoming and it has presented its own set of challenges for his relationship with his wife. “Kanye has been in Wyoming for the last year. Kim goes about once every five weeks and brings the kids,” a source told the outlet. “When together, things are fine between them but they haven’t been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that’s not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is.” Not only have the two been spending quite a lot of time apart, but they've also reportedly been discussing getting a divorce over the past several "months."

On Tuesday, Us Weekly published another report about the couple's relationship, noting that Kardashian is "not leaving the relationship because of this current situation, but before this situation, over the last three months or so, they had been talking about divorce." The source went on to tell the publication that both Kardashian and West want to make their marriage work and that they still have love for one another. They added that there will be "no conversation" about a divorce until West is able to be in a "better mental space."

As a refresher, this whole relationship drama was initially sparked after West held his first campaign rally in South Carolina in mid-July. During the rally, West claimed that he and his wife had considered abortion when they found out that they were expecting their first child. Kardashian was reportedly "furious" over the fact that her husband aired their private business so publicly. Following this rally, West took to Twitter and claimed that Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were trying to get him "locked" away. In another Twitter spree, he claimed that he has been trying to get a divorce from his wife for some time now and accused her of having an affair with rapper Meek Mill.

On Saturday, West did issue an apology to Kardashian for his Twitter remarks. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," the "Stronger" rapper wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." This message came after several shocking allegations West made during tweets throughout the week."