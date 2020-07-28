Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reportedly Have Been Discussing Divorce for 'Months'

✖

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage was struggling for "months" ahead of his erratic behavior over the last few weeks, an insider told Us Weekly Tuesday. The couple was photographed having an emotional reunion in Cody, Wyoming, on Monday after a difficult month with the rapper's apparent mental health, but the outlet's source said there is still a lot of love between the two.

"Kim is not leaving the relationship because of this current situation, but before this situation, over the last three months or so, they had been talking about divorce," the insider said of their four years of marriage. "Kim has wanted to make this marriage work and so has Kanye. They both still love each other and there is still some interest in making this marriage work but in recent months it has looked way less likely." They continued there is "no conversation" about divorce until West is able to be in a "better mental space," noting there is "little to no contact" between the two at this time.

Another source told PEOPLE Tuesday that Kardashian is currently focused on protecting daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months, from their father's behavior. "She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this," the insider said. "And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them. ...They don’t need to see such a public meltdown."

West took to Twitter Saturday, almost a week after revealing at his presidential campaign rally that he and Kardashian had considered abortion when they were first pregnant with North in 2012, to apologize publicly to his wife. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he wrote. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Last week, Kardashian addressed her husband's behavior on Instagram Stories, asking for "compassion" and admitting how "incredibly complicated and painful" it can be for the family of someone with bipolar disorder to watch their behavior play out. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," she wrote.