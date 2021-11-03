Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Eating Together in Staten Island Amid Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson stepped out for dinner in Staten Island after being spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Berry Farm over the weekend, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly ventured out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan to Staten Island, where she and Davidson dined together at Campania after entering through the back door.

The two made headlines over the weekend while stepping out on the west coast to enjoy the Halloween festivities at Knott’s Berry Farm with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, despite an insider telling PEOPLE the KKW Beauty founder and Saturday Night Live comedian are “just friends.” Kardashian and Davidson spent a week together last month as she rehearsed for her hosting role on SNL, and the two even shared a kiss during a skit.

Davidson’s friendship with Machine Gun Kelly is reportedly the tie to Barker, which led to the unexpected outing. “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” PEOPLE’s insider continued. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

Kardashian is currently in the midst of her divorce from husband Kanye West, from whom she filed for divorce in February. The reality star, who shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper, opened up about her relationship with her estranged husband in a profile for The Wall Street Journal last month. Acknowledging that West has “a piece of” her shapewear brand SKIMs, Kardashian credited her ex with giving the team not just “inspiration but also information.”

“I think he enjoys the process… Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” she continued, crediting the Yeezy designer with advising her to simplify her businesses. “He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He’s always super simple,” she explained.

Their cordial post-split relationship didn’t prevent Kardashian from leveling some jabs at the Grammy-winner during her SNL monologue. “I’ve been very blessed in this life, and I’m grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs,” she said. “I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”