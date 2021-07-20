Kelly Ripa Wows Husband Mark Consuelos in Cheeky Photo

✖

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are still all eyes for one another after 25 years of marriage. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host on Monday shared the hilariously steamy way their summer plans are heating up when she took to Instagram with a poolside photo of her Riverdale actor husband wide-eyed and in awe as they enjoyed a day in the sun

Shared to her Instagram account, the photo showed Ripa donning a black swimsuit and leaning forward towards the camera. A shirtless Consuelos, meanwhile, could be seen standing just behind her, his mouth wide open and his eyes wide as he checked her out. Ripa jokingly captioned the photo, "When the end is in sight……" with Consuelos jumping into the comments section to write, "Okay" alongside a string of fire and heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Consuelos, though, was not the only one to comment on the post, with dozens of Ripa's 2.9 million Instagram followers soon joining in. Replying to the post, Lisa Rina commented, "is just epic. Period. I don't even have anything clever to say. It's just hot!" Jenna Dewan commented, "Yasssss," also adding fire emojis. Andy Cohen said, "this is the best pic you've ever posted." Several more shared a little sympathy for the couple's 20-year-old daughter Lola, with one person writing, "Amazing. And lol sorry Lola." Somebody else said "Lola is going to hate this one... you 2 are an amazing couple!!!" There were multiple comments from people "waiting to hear what Lola says..."

While Lola doesn't appear to have responded, she has made her feelings about her parents' posts very clear. Speaking to PEOPLE in August 2020, Lola called her mother's "thirst trap" photos of Consuelos "disgusting." She added, "I block that out of my mind." In the past, Lola has dubbed her parents' Instagram posts "absolutely repulsive" and even jokingly threatened to unfollow her mother on the social media platform.

Thankfully, Lola only has to see these interactions from afar, as she no longer lives with her parents as she attends New York University. In fact, Ripa and Consuelos have found themselves to be empty nesters. Their youngest child, son Joaquin, recently graduated from high school and is off to college at the University of Michigan, where he will be joining the wrestling team. The proud parents announced the teen's college plans back in March. The couple’s oldest child, 22-year-old Michael, graduated from New York University in May of last year.