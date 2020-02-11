Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola Calls them ‘Absolutely Repulsive’ After Flirty Instagram Exchange

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter Lola loves her parents, but that doesn’t mean she wants to see them get flirty on the Internet. On Monday, the 18-year-old jokingly called out her parents on Instagram after Consuelos left a cheeky comment on a post Ripa had shared of herself lifting up the hem of the Christian Siriano ballgown she wore to the Oscars to reveal producer Albert Bianchini sitting underneath it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Feb 10, 2020 at 7:56am PST

“Oil change,” she wrote, to which her husband replied, “Been there..”

Comments by Celebs reposted the interaction, and Lola appeared in the comments to joke that her parents are “Absolutely repulsive.”

“You came out of there first Boo! #orsecond,” Bianchini cracked in response to Lola. Ripa jumped in and replied, “nobody came out of there. They were all c-sections. Thanks for the memories guys.”

Ripa and Consuelos attended the Oscars together on Sunday, and Ripa dubbed the evening “Prom #2020” in an Instagram photo she shared of herself and her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Feb 9, 2020 at 3:11pm PST

“ur trying to be like tarek and me…and it’s weird,” Lola commented.

Along with Lola, Ripa and Consuelos share sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

Last year, Ripa told PEOPLE that Michael “has the strongest moral compass of anyone I’ve ever known.”

“He is just such a good and decent and thoroughly kind person,” she said.

Michael deemed Lola “the funniest, hands down.”

“She is just so smart and witty and funny, and she just gets it, you know?” Consuelos said. “Lola knows exactly what people are about and how to handle herself in any situation.”

As for Joaquin, he’s “the hardest working, but without complaint,” according to his dad.

“He’s the kid who will have homework over the weekend and come in and get right to it on a Friday, because he wants to have time to focus on it and get it right,” Ripa gushed.

“It’s a cliché, but beauty is really something that comes from the inside,” Consuelos mused. “And our kids get that.” Ripa added, “They’ve been to enough photo shoots and been on Instagram long enough to know how much can be faked and filtered and altered and so they aren’t fooled by what a picture tells you you should look like. That’s not real beauty.”

