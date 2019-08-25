Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Drop Daughter Lola off at College: ‘The Nest Is Getting Roomy’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dropped off their daughter, Lola Consuelos, at college on Sunday. Both proud parents marked the occasion with emotional posts on Instagram. The couple now only have one child at home, 16-year-old Joaquin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 25, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

Ripa and Consuelos both shared the same photo, showing Ripa kissing Lola, 18, as they say goodbye. “The nest is getting roomy,” Ripa wrote, along with a double-heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“2 down… 1 to go…” Consuelos wrote, adding four heart emojis.

Many of Ripa’s famous followers congratulated the couple, adding heart emojis.

“Bittersweet, but good luck to her,” actor Daniel Dae Kim wrote.

“Good luck and best wishes in all of your endeavors, Lola!! Kelly she’ll be back,” a fan wrote.

“Good Luck Lola don’t forget to call your momma! It will mean the world for both of you [heart] God Bless,” another fan wrote.

“Just did the same thing 2 weeks ago with my daughter. She’s my first and it broke my heart,” one mom wrote on Consuelos’ post.

Lola will not be traveling far for college. According to her Instagram bio, she will be studying at New York University this fall.

Ripa has been looking back fondly at her daughter’s milestones on Instagram before Lola heads off to college. Last week, she shared a photo from Lola’s 2001 baptism.

“[Throwback Thursday] 2001 from your Christening to college,” Ripa captioned the photo. “In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying (actually Daddy’s sobbing).”

Ripa also shared photos of Lola in her cap and gown for her high school graduation in June, as well as photos of her wearing a green prom dress. Earlier this month, Lola and her family celebrated her heading off to college with a beach party, joined by Lola’s boyfriend Tarek Fahmy.

Ripa revealed that Lola made personal adjustments to her prom dress, which was designed by Raza Wijdan, behind her parents’ backs.

“That’s the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back,” Ripa said on Jerry O’Connell’s new talk show. “So that’s why the girls are fully on display… Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola.”

“She’s a smart girl,” Ripa said of her daughter. “She’s a nice girl.”

Ripa and Consulos are also parents to Michael, 22, who recently appeared on The CW’s Riverdale as a younger version of his father’s character, Hiram Lodge. Michael is also attending NYU.

“He has the strongest moral compass of anyone I’ve ever known,” Ripa told PEOPLE of Michael. “He is just such a good and decent and thoroughly kind person.”

Photo credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images